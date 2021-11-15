Nishna Valley Family YMCA
1100 Maple Street, Atlantic, IA
712-243-3934
Visit our website at www.nishnavalleyymca.com
Building and Pool Hours
Building Hours
Sunday noon -6 p.m.
Monday - Thursday 4:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday 4:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Pool Hours
Sunday 1 – 5:30 p.m.
Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.; 3:45 - 7 p.m.
Friday 5:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.; 3:45 – 6:30 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.– 5:30 p.m.
Childwatch Hours
Monday - Friday 8-11:30 a.m.
Monday- Thursday 5-7:45 p.m.
Friday p.m. or Weekend Childwatch
Closed Thursday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving
Fitness, Fellowship and Food
When: Wednesday, Nov. 17
Time: 9-10 a.m.
Join us every Third Wednesday of the month for a Free Day pass to use the facility. Attend one of our wonderful classes, and then stay for fellowship, food and coffee. Can’t make it to one of our classes or the fellowship? No worries! You can still use the Y for free on that Wednesday!
*applies to persons age 18 years and older*
Blood Drive
When: Thursday, Nov. 18
Time: noon-6 p.m.
Where: Y Back Gym
PM Cardio Cycling Class – "IT’S BACK!"
When: Nov. 29 – Dec. 16 (three week session)
Monday and Thursday
Time: 5:15-5:45 p.m.
Instructor: Jodie Hogue
Flying Sharks Swim Team
Must be Y member to participate in swim team
Registration is open now
Fee: $250 per swim (discount for multiple child per household)
Practice begins Nov. 1 Monday-Friday