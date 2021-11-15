Nishna Valley Family YMCA

1100 Maple Street, Atlantic, IA

712-243-3934

Visit our website at www.nishnavalleyymca.com

Building and Pool Hours

Building Hours

Sunday noon -6 p.m.

Monday - Thursday 4:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday 4:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Pool Hours

Sunday 1 – 5:30 p.m.

Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.; 3:45 - 7 p.m.

Friday 5:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.; 3:45 – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.– 5:30 p.m.

Childwatch Hours

Monday - Friday 8-11:30 a.m.

Monday- Thursday 5-7:45 p.m.

Friday p.m. or Weekend Childwatch

Closed Thursday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving

Fitness, Fellowship and Food

When: Wednesday, Nov. 17

Time: 9-10 a.m.

Join us every Third Wednesday of the month for a Free Day pass to use the facility. Attend one of our wonderful classes, and then stay for fellowship, food and coffee. Can’t make it to one of our classes or the fellowship? No worries! You can still use the Y for free on that Wednesday!

*applies to persons age 18 years and older*

Blood Drive

When: Thursday, Nov. 18

Time: noon-6 p.m.

Where: Y Back Gym

PM Cardio Cycling Class – "IT’S BACK!"

When: Nov. 29 – Dec. 16 (three week session)

Monday and Thursday

Time: 5:15-5:45 p.m.

Instructor: Jodie Hogue

Flying Sharks Swim Team

Must be Y member to participate in swim team

Registration is open now

Fee: $250 per swim (discount for multiple child per household)

Practice begins Nov. 1 Monday-Friday

