Couple brings unique perspective as Spanish teachers for local school districts

Traveling overseas for their new jobs, Jaume Cruset and Carme Prunera bring a unique perspective as Spanish teachers — they were born and raised in Spain.
As of the beginning of the school year, the two began their new positions, with Cruset teaching at Audubon High School and Prunera teaching at Exira-EHK High School.
A total of 14 teachers have traveled from Spain to Iowa to help fill Spanish positions in schools. According to the Iowa Department of Education, the program is designed to make up for the hard-to-fill roles.
Before moving overseas, the family lived in the city of Mataró, a 40-minute drive away from Barcelona. The family decided to settle in Iowa, according to Prunera, because of the state’s educational system.
The couple is trilingual, speaking not only Spanish and English, but also Catalan, the official language for the community of Catalonia.
Cruset said they’ve been studying English for almost all of their lives, but it wasn’t until 10 years ago when they strongly focused on learning the language.
They moved to Audubon on July 24, but the two didn’t arrive in the United States on their own. They have three sons: Otger, Arcadi and Ramon.
Their children still mainly communicate through Spanish, but they’re learning English along the way. By Christmas, Prunera said, they hope the boys will understand the English language more.
Since arriving, Prunera said, the people of Audubon have treated them very well.
The classrooms they now work in are completely different from schools in Spain, according to Cruset. In Spain, Cruset said, the students stay in one classroom, with different teachers coming in throughout the day.
In the United States, though, students will switch between classrooms while the teachers remain in the same room.
Additionally, Prunera said, Spanish teachers tend to tutor their students more.
“It seems that here [students] have to be more responsible about their learning,” Cruset said.
Outside of school, their daily routines are completely different. In Spain, Cruset said, they often eat lunch later in the afternoon.
“We are not used to [eating] at 11, so we normally eat when we’ve worked,” Cruset said. “We eat normally at 3 o’clock.”
Although homesickness hasn’t fully hit them yet, both said they miss Spanish cuisine, particularly the country’s olive oil and bread.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only 20 percent of Americans can converse in two or more languages. However, 56 percent of Europeans can converse in two or more languages.
In terms of working overseas, Cruset said it’s important to learn another language. While he understands many Americans may not feel the need to speak another language, with the world more interconnected than ever, he said, it’s a useful skill.
“When you are learning a language, your brain is always trying to find a way to say the things that you want to say,” Cruset said. “It’s always a good brain exercise to do.”
They’re hoping to live around the area for more than one year. Both of them are huge nature lovers, with Prunera saying they hope to visit national parks around the country.
As of now, the family continues to learn more and more about their new home.
“I think that we need one year to learn all the things,” Prunera said.
“At the moment, we are still learning a lot,” Cruset said, “Every day, every week, we are finding new things.”