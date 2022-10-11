ATLANTIC – SHIFT ATL, a 501©3 nonprofit, along with partnering sponsor Cass Health, will be hosting their fourth annual Turkey Trot in Atlantic on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 8 a.m. This year’s event will have both an in-person and virtual option to participate.
