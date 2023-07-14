EXIRA — For those attending the Exira 4th of July Celebration, or even just going through posts and pictures on Exira Community Club Facebook pages, the t-shirts with this year’s theme, “Exira’s Hometown Pride, 4th of July Celebration 1885-2023,” were printed locally, at a little shop in downtown Exira, called Studio Samantha. Owned by Samantha Carey, a veteran, a mom and a Black woman, the shop opened in March and includes a gift shop, art studio and boutique.
Studio Samantha is located at 111 West Washington Street in Exira, at 712-268-7372, at www.studiosamantha.com or at Studio Samantha on Facebook. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturdays and changes to the schedule would be posted on the Facebook page, she said.
If you happen to ask Samantha how she came to Iowa from Texas — and a lot of places in between — she’d explain she is ex-Military, and getting to Exira, “Well, that’s like a big, old, huge accident… but a happy one, though.”
It seems she’s spent a bit of time in the desert. She was born in California, lived in the Mojave Desert, and also lived in Japan, New Mexico and Texas, where she went to high school graduating in Austin.
Why here? Samantha said, “My little one’s family (is) here in Iowa,” adding, “About a month before I found out I was pregnant, I lost my only nephew on my side of the family and I was also going through a divorce. It was the very, very, very beginning of COVID,” she said (when she) came to Iowa. She had left her husband, “And it turned out that it was a lot safer to be here and I fell in love with it.”
“Fast forward a year, I have my little one,” she said, and was visiting relatives in Elk Horn, going to the Log Cabin Quilt Shop owned by Robin and Jerry Hoffman and Samantha was showing Robin how she used to have a quilt shop in Texas. Samantha was looking for a place to move, and Robin showed her a property they had in Exira.
Samantha said she ended up renting the building from Robin’s son, eventually buying it.
Living here has lots of pluses, Samantha said, “The cost of living is amazing and now my little one is around her other siblings, her aunts and uncles, her grandparents, it works very well.”
After living in different areas Samantha said she said Iowa was a bit of a change from summer heat to how cold it could be in winter.
The store is a natural for her.
“I have always been an artist, drawing everything I can see,” she said. “My favorite thing to do is illustration and drawing,” she said, but she also likes all kinds of arts and crafts, and when she’s not doing that, she’s playing with her little one.
As a veteran, Samantha donated a $100 gift certificate for the American Legion Ballou Post 332, for their Fourth of July Raffle. She also planned to ride in the parade but said her uniform wouldn’t arrive in time.
Starting early this summer — on June 15 — Samantha expanded from gifts and crafts. “We’re thrilled to announce that we’ve taken our store to a whole new level of customization!” Adding t-shirt bringing and item engraving services, right here in the store,” she said on Facebook. The shop has plenty of gifts for women, children and babies, t-shirts, things for the home. She can do lazer etch and cut and t-shirts in the store, and can even design shoes. “And that’s how I got into doing the shirts for Exira.” She said someone from the group decided that the printer should be someone in Exira, and Studio Samantha was. “She wanted to stay local,” Samantha said.