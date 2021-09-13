AUDUBON — No one attended a special meeting on Monday night at the Audubon Community School District, about proposed changes to the district’s Revenue Purpose Statement (RPS) and there were no other oral or written questions or comments.
While it’s not uncommon to have few or no members of the public on hand for public hearings, school officials hope it’s because district voters don’t have questions on the proposed RPS vote coming up on a special election on Sept. 14.
Superintendent Eric Trager said the change in the district’s RPS was needed to make sure that there would be enough funding to complete the $10.8 million middle school/high school renovation project.
In March, a $7.5 million general obligation bond for the project passed 69 percent “yes” votes to 30 percent “no” votes. Since then bids for the project came in about $4 million higher than the estimate, and as a result Trager and the board had to take another look at the plans.
On the ballot voters are being asked to approve a RPS that would allow them to bond for up to $7.6 million in additional funds — with just under $2 million of that going to refinance a 2013 bond now at lower rates — against the district’s one cent sales tax revenue.
The only real change to the RPS is the expiration date, currently at 2032. The legislature extended the SAVE program through Fiscal Year 2052 so districts must extend their RPS in order to utilize the SAVE funds over that longer time period.
The election will be Sept. 14 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Audubon Agri-Hall.
Superintendent Trager compiled the following information on the RPS:
Revenue Purpose Statement Publication
On September 14, 2021 the Audubon Community School District will be asking voters to extend the district’s Revenue Purpose Statement (RPS). In this article I’d like to explain what the RPS does for our district and its importance to the students of Audubon.
The Revenue Purpose Statement gives voters an opportunity to direct the district’s expenditures of revenue received through the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) program in Iowa which is better known as the state penny sales tax. The RPS does not direct the collection of the penny sales tax as that is required by state law. It defines the allowable uses for the funds received by the tax. This election simply extends our existing RPS through fiscal year 2052. The ballot question will provide the district with the maximum allowable uses through the year 2052. The actual ballot question will be printed prior to the election but in brief, the funds can be used to maintain and improve the district’s infrastructure including buildings, grounds, transportation fleet, and technology. With the RPS in place, districts are also allowed to borrow against these sales tax funds which reduces the need for general obligation bonds paid by property taxes.
We anticipate the following questions:
Is this a tax increase?
No. The RPS is truly just a statement that defines the districts allowable uses for the SAVE (state penny sales tax) funds we receive. Our RPS give the district’s board of education the maximum authority allowed by law.
What are the changes from the current RPS?
The only change is the expiration date. The current RPS expires in 2032. The legislature extended the SAVE program through Fiscal Year 2052 so districts are required to extend their RPS as well in order to utilize the SAVE funds over that longer time period.
How does passing the RPS help the district?
The district plans to leverage part of its SAVE funds to support the currently planned renovation to the middle school/high school. This is an exciting plan including needed updates that will benefit our students for years to come. Remaining SAVE funds are budgeted to ensure our ability to continue to maintain the rest of our facilities, technology, and transportation fleet.
What happens if the RPS is not extended?
If the RPS is not extended the district would have to use its allocation of SAVE funds for property tax relief after FY 2032. While that may sound attractive to some voters, it is important to understand that SAVE funds have historically minimized the need for general obligation (property tax) bonds in many districts including Audubon. By leveraging these funds for the middle school/high school renovation, we can keep our word to our voters and not ask for additional general obligation (property tax) bonding to complete the project. Approving the RPS will give the district the ability to move forward with that plan.
Our district is committed to providing the highest quality education to the students we serve. Maintaining maximum authority to spend our SAVE funds helps ensure we can meet that commitment. We encourage you to contact Superintendent Eric Trager at 563-2607 if you have any questions about the use of these funds.