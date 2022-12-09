GREENFIELD — The Three-State Beef Conference is scheduled for Jan. 10-12 with locations in Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska. The Iowa session will take place Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Warren Cultural Center Auditorium in Greenfield, with Missouri and Nebraska sessions scheduled for Jan. 10 and 12 respectively. Iowa State University extension beef specialist Chris Clark said this year’s theme is “Measure to manage: exploring management strategies to cut costs, increase performance and capture value” and will offer tips and reminders for producers.

