Teens welcome to become Civil Air Patrol Cadets

Youth ages 12-18 join the cadet program of the Civil Air Patrol. 

 (Photo courtesy Civil Air Patrol)

Civil Air Patrol, Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron will be holding their annual Cadet Great Start Program, for youth ages 12-18 at the Armory, 201 Poplar Street, Atlantic starting Saturday, April 23 at 1 p.m. This is the first day of a four-week Saturday orientation that offers training in leadership, physical fitness, aerospace education, and character-building. After that is complete, they will become a Cadet Airman and will be able to experience flight in a Civil Air Patrol airplane.

The Airman program is year-round, where cadets learn to lead, hike, camp, get in shape, and of course fly with an experienced pilot.

Cadets meet for about two hours a week and one Saturday or Sunday per month, on average. There are also opportunities to attend leadership encampments, career academies, field trips, and other activities. Becoming a cadet does not require joining the military.

The Civil Air Patrol is a non-profit, volunteer auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. Adults in the patrol perform life saving humanitarian missions. Adults looking to join can come every Tuesday evening from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

If interested, pre-register for the program: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/atlantic-ia-cadet-great-start-program-tickets-294874516617

Or send an email to scondie@iawg.cap.gov. Please provide your name, age, and town where you live. Seats for this program are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so please register early.

For more information, visit gocivilairpatrol.com or send an email to scondie@iawg.cap.gov.

