Teens welcome to become Civil Air Patrol Cadets

Civil Air Patrol, Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron will be holding their annual Cadet Great Start Program, for youth ages 12-18 at the Armory, 201 Poplar Street, Atlantic starting Saturday, April 23 at 1 p.m. This is the first day of a four-week Saturday orientation that offers training in leadership, physical fitness, aerospace education, and character-building. After that is complete, they will become a Cadet Airman and will be able to experience flight in a Civil Air Patrol airplane.
The Airman program is year-round, where cadets learn to lead, hike, camp, get in shape, and of course fly with an experienced pilot.
Cadets meet for about two hours a week and one Saturday or Sunday per month, on average. There are also opportunities to attend leadership encampments, career academies, field trips, and other activities. Becoming a cadet does not require joining the military.
The Civil Air Patrol is a non-profit, volunteer auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. Adults in the patrol perform life saving humanitarian missions. Adults looking to join can come every Tuesday evening from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
If interested, pre-register for the program: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/atlantic-ia-cadet-great-start-program-tickets-294874516617
Or send an email to scondie@iawg.cap.gov. Please provide your name, age, and town where you live. Seats for this program are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so please register early.
For more information, visit gocivilairpatrol.com or send an email to scondie@iawg.cap.gov.