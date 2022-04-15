Atlantic Trees Forever announce that spring tree vouchers are now available. Because of the past year, there are many people needing trees this spring, members ask that the public limit one voucher per homeowner so more people can get a start replacing trees that were destroyed.
Tree vouchers are a great way to help with the cost of a tree to plant. The vouchers are worth $30 off the cost of a tree, and can be obtained at Pymosa Farms, north of Atlantic.
Dolly Bergmann, with Atlantic Trees Forever, said there are a limited number of vouchers available. Those at Pymosa Farms can help people determine what kind of tree would work best in the location you would like to plant a tree. It is important to water the trees this spring and during the summer.
Pymosa Farms is located at 50979 Buck Creek Road, Atlantic, but Bergmann suggests calling owner Tim Reavis, at 402-659-1213 before driving out to the farm to ensure someone is available to help you.