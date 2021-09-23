New staff at Atlantic School

Bryce Smith
Bryce Smith is one of many new staff members who have been welcomed to Atlantic High School. Smith went to North Des Moines High School. He got his degree at Iowa State University in kinesiology and health. He initially started in the medical field wanting to be an athletic trainer, although physical ed and health are his fortes.
At AHS, Smith is teaching Aviation and Student Support Services.
Smith first taught in Ames. However, he wasn’t able to see kids as much and “never got into the hallways.” Now in a smaller school, Smith gets to see plenty of students during the passing periods. Having worked in city schools, Smith is intrigued as to how the day will go.
In his free time, Smith also coaches freshman football and helps coach the wide receivers. When the season comes, Smith hopes to help coach track. “I love coaching the fast-paced kids,” Smith said.
“I became a dad when I was 19 years old to a beautiful daughter,” said Smith. Given his age at the time, his partner and he chose to put her up for adoption. Their daughter was adopted at birth but Smith still keeps in touch with her. “It’s great, I love it! Getting to spend time with my daughter and her adoptive family, I can still get to build those relationships with my daughter but I don’t have full responsibility as of right now. So it’s good practice for my kids down the road.”
In more recent events, Smith married his wife, Katie, in August of last year and has started their new journey together. The Smiths just bought a new house, with that, a majority of their time goes towards remodeling.