AHS Class of 1956 reunion

The Atlantic High School Class of 1956 held their 65th reunion on Sept. 4. Twenty-two classmates, 10 spouses and one daughter attended a catered noon luncheon at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club. The event started with a meet and greet with name tags featuring each class member’s graduation picture.
Following the meal, a program was held with John Budd as master of ceremonies. After the lighting of a candle. a moment of silence was held with Linda Marek reading the names of the 14 classmates who have died since the last reunion . Their pictures were displayed on the memorial table.
After the program. the class was invited to a gathering at the Zellmer family farm hosted by the families of Stan and Mary Molgaard Zellmer. Stan and John Molgaard, Mary’s brother, were both members of the class of ‘56.
Several of the group checked out the changes at the AHS sports venues and toured around Atlantic to see all the updates that have taken place in their hometown since their last visit.