AHS Class of 1956 reunion

(photo courtesy of Sue Fischer)

Pictured are (front row, sitting on floor): Alan Cranston and Carol Lynch Douglas; (second row, seated) Eleanor “Sussie” Van Cleave Brock, Karen Howard Lillie, Merrill Nelson, Linda Arnold Marek, Carol Johnson Hemmingsen, Marlys Moller Berry, Janice Kay Peterson, Clifford Fudge and Evelyn Hall Sager; and (third row) Don Allen, Richard (Dick) Brown, Raymond Christensen, John Budd, Sidney Martin Knop, Clair Acker, Wilbur Hansen, J. O. Berry, Elvin Breach, Harrison “Skip” Davis and David R. Hansen.

 (photo courtesy of Sue Fischer)

The Atlantic High School Class of 1956 held their 65th reunion on Sept. 4. Twenty-two classmates, 10 spouses and one daughter attended a catered noon luncheon at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club. The event started with a meet and greet with name tags featuring each class member’s graduation picture.

Following the meal, a program was held with John Budd as master of ceremonies. After the lighting of a candle. a moment of silence was held with Linda Marek reading the names of the 14 classmates who have died since the last reunion . Their pictures were displayed on the memorial table.

After the program. the class was invited to a gathering at the Zellmer family farm hosted by the families of Stan and Mary Molgaard Zellmer. Stan and John Molgaard, Mary’s brother, were both members of the class of ‘56.

Several of the group checked out the changes at the AHS sports venues and toured around Atlantic to see all the updates that have taken place in their hometown since their last visit.

Tags

Trending Food Videos