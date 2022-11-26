AUDUBON — The Audubon City Council will be taking the first step towards appointing a new city council member. At the last council meeting Nick Weihs turned in a letter of resignation, saying he would be moving out of the city of Audubon.
featured
Audubon City Council Special Meeting on Monday
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
-
-
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
When should the Christmas Season officially begin?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Jenny Clark pleads guilty, sentencing on Monday
- Exira-EHK board to consider resignation of Tom Petersen
- ALL IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 FOOTBALL: ACGC has quartet of first-team offensive stars
- Area Police Reports
- ALL-STATE FOOTBALL: Atlantic's Rasmussen earns 1st team all-state Class 3A; nine others all-state
- PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Atlantic girls scrimmage vs. West Central Valley
- Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors welcome new staff at Hy-Vee
- PREP GIRLS WRESTLING: SWAT has two champions, finishes second at Ridge View tourney
- ALL-NT FOOTBALL: Introducing the 2022 all-NT area football team
- How to Cook a Turkey
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.