Councilman and Mayor at Audubon Council Meeting

Councilman Nick Weihs and Mayor Barb Jacobsen during an earlier Council meeting. Weihs has announced he was resigning from the council.

AUDUBON — The Audubon City Council will be taking the first step towards appointing a new city council member. At the last council meeting Nick Weihs turned in a letter of resignation, saying he would be moving out of the city of Audubon.

