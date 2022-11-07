Green Light

By Laura Bacon/NT Staff Writer

Mitch Holmes of Cass County Veterans Affairs will be helping light up the Cass County Courthouse in green for Operation Green Light for Veterans this week.

 By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer

ATLANTIC — Cass County will show its support for veterans by lighting up the Courthouse in green while participating in “Operation Green Light for Veterans” during the week of Nov. 7-13.

Tags

Trending Food Videos