AUDUBON — Almost 60 trees will have to be cut down on the Audubon Community School grounds over the next two years, according to Superintendent Eric Trager.
featured
Audubon school grounds to lose nearly 60 trees
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
-
-
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible.
Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- On The Docket: Two arrested on charges of human trafficking, theft in Shelby County
- 2022 Audubon County Fair Baby Contest Winners
- Hawkins named to NABC Honors Court
- ALL-HAWKEYE TEN BASEBALL: 2 named second team all Hawkeye Ten
- Audubon City Council will continue discussions on bonding for city pool
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE BASEBALL: CAM falls to New London in state baseball tournament
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT – CAM seniors reflect on goals, successes
- Big Changes will be invisible to most
- POSTSEASON HONORS: Area athletes honored in baseball, softball WIC teams
- POSTSEASON HONORS: Loads of area all-district athletes for baseball, softball
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.