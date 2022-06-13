Coca-Cola Days 2022 will be held Sept. 23-24 in Atlantic. The event is the second largest collectors’ show in the United States and includes a tailgate barbeque open to the public, a Show, Swap & Sell, Coca-Cola themed raffle and many more activities for all ages. New this year, the tailgate barbeque and Show, Swap & Sell will be held at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
“With it being the 30 th Anniversary of Coca-Cola Days, we wanted to make it a larger celebration and needed more space to do so. We’re excited to share what our plans are for the day as the event gets closer,” Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce stated.
T-Shirts for the 2022 Coca-Cola Days celebration are now available for $20 at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, 102 Chestnut Street, from 8 AM – 5 PM, Monday – Friday. The T-shirts are a District Tee with a soft, polyester and cotton blend. T-shirts can be shipped for an additional fee.
For more information on Coca-Cola Days, please visit www.atlanticiowa.com, call the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce at 712-243-3017, email chamber@atlanticiowa.com, or pick up a brochure at the Chamber office. Coca-Cola Days is sponsored by Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company and the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission.