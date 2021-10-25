Carolyn DeLay, a local researcher and genealogist will present a program Thursday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. at the Amory on the National Archives and Records Administration(NARA). NARA is the nation’s record keeper. All documents and materials important for legal or historical reasons of the United States are preserved and available to you, if you want to see if they contain clues about your family’s history, need to prove a veteran’s military service, or are researching an historical topics that interests you. The program is sponsored by the Cass County Genealogy Society and is open to the public.
DeLay has long had a passion for history and genealogy. She has given many programs to various genealogy societies and chapters of Iowa Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.