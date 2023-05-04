The annual Spring Plant Sale sponsored by the Cass County Master Gardeners, will be held on Saturday, May 13, at the Cass County Community Center, 805 W 10th Street in Atlantic. This event begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m., or when the plants are gone if earlier. The Master Gardeners will be selling plants, primarily perennials from dividing in their own gardens, suitable for spring planting. There will also be a larger than usual assortment of garden tools, decor, and gardening books. All of these items will be available for a free will donation. The Atlantic High School Horticulture class will also be offering food plants and started annuals for sale, produced in their new greenhouse. For more information about this event and about Cass County Master Gardener activities, call the Cass County Extension office at 712-243-1132, or email Cass County Extension Director and Master Gardener Coordinator Kate Olson at keolson@iastate.edu.
Cass County Master Gardeners Spring Plant Sale set for Saturday, May 13
