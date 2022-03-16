P.R.I.C.E Parenting/Caregiver Seminar starts March 17

Child Care Resource and Referral and I CARE ABOUT Kids are sponsoring a P.R.I.C.E. Parenting/Caregiver Seminar (Positivity, Responsibility, Influences, Consequences, Encouragement) beginning Thursday, March 17 and continuing each Thursday through April 7. A light dinner will be service from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and class is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This seminar will be held at the United Church of Christ, located at 1607 Hazel Street in Atlantic.
The seminar is a unique four-session parenting course designed to teach the basics of positive parenting. The seminar addresses issues of assertive communication, limit setting and follow through, logical consequences and building self-esteem. Parents/Caregivers have reported feeling better themselves as parents/caregivers after finishing the classes. P.R.I.C.E enables good parents to become better parents and gives new unsure parents support and confidence.
Each of the session includes a set handouts,lectures and activities. Child Development Home providers, Child Care Center and Foster Parents who complete the class earn eight hours of credit. If participants complete all four sessions, Atlantic Fareway is giving each participant a $5 gift card.
To register or if you have questions, email Elizabeth Tobak at eatobak@midlands.net.