ATLANTIC — Love to read? The annual Fall Library Book Sale will run from Oct. 20-23, selling books in categories from children’s to history and more.
Ken Moorman of the Friends of the Library, said the books would be on sale from 25 cents to $1, and were sorted into categories. Many books would be on tables, ready to sell, but as they do, more will be added, so buyers who come in Wednesday may want to return and check out the books later.
The sale is a fund-raiser for the library, and helps pay for things like the library shred day and generates around $2,000 each year.
The books are in the meeting room at the Atlantic Public Library
About 2,000 books are for sale this year, Moorman said the event gets bigger each year. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.