Avoca Main Street Presents ‘You Matter: Small Towns Care’ Event for Suicide Awareness and Prevention

Avoca – Avoca Main Street is hosting an event that focuses on suicide awareness and prevention on Saturday, March 19. Several local, state, and international organizations will be represented and present with resources. Several events are planned that encourage breaking the silence around mental health through a communal gathering of shared struggles and grief, culminating in a celebration of life.
The Avoca Legion Hall at 112 N Elm will be open 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. hosting speakers sharing personal stories of struggle, survival, and loss. Organizations such as Hope for the Day, NAMI Southwest Iowa, 211 Helpline through United Way of the Midlands, Family Inc. Teen Mental Health Unit, and many others will provide resources for identifying and navigating mental health crisis. Local vendors will also be present featuring gifts of hope and reassurance. Several Avoca Main Street businesses will be open as well.
At 11 a.m., Avoca Public Library at will host local author of “I Walked the Darkest Valleys to Freedom,” David Pedersen, for a book reading and signing.
At 12:30 p.m., participants will meet at the East Pottawattamie County Courthouse to begin a 1.4 mile Walk of Hope in recognition of 1.4 million annual suicide attempts. Greg Gregersen’s Memorial Race Care will be featured along with their family story.
At 1 p.m., a Celebration of Life will be held at The Exchange outdoor pavilion at 171 S Elm featuring Dance to the Music Mobile DJ.
Check www.facebook.com/avocamainstreet/ for the newest information on the event along with other Avoca Main Street happenings.
Contact Avoca Main Street if your organization or Avoca downtown business would like to participate: 712-307-0172, mainstreet@cityofavoca.com, or PO Box 357, Avoca, Iowa 51521.
The Mission of the Avoca Main Street is to sustain our downtown district as the economic, cultural, and social center of our community by utilizing the four point approach of Main Street America.