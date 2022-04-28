The Atlantic Knights of Columbus hosted a fish fry on six Fridays during Lent, and raised over $9,900. They served almost 1,000 meals and used over 676 pounds of fish. Proceeds will be used for senior scholarships and given to other local charities.
