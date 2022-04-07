Attention Churches
To be published: all church notices and changes in church notices may be submitted no later than 10 a.m. Wednesday. Each notice will run as is until further notice is received from the church. People are encouraged to contact their church officials to confirm time and place for service.
________________
Atlantic Gospel Chapel, 104 East 13th Street
Sunday: Chapel hour on KJAN, 9 a.m.; breaking of bread, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School and Family Bible Study, 10:45 a.m.; Evening ministry, 7 p.m.
________________
GracePoint Church: an Evangelical Free Church, 22nd and Chestnut
Senior Pastor Donald McLean
Pastor of Student and Worship Discipleship Andrew Johsnon
Sunday: Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. The Sunday service is also available live by visiting GracePointAtlantic.com/watch/livestream. Face coverings are welcome but not required.
________________
Our Father’s House; Meeting at the Atlantic Nursing and Rehab
Rev. Cheryl Sjolin and Rev. Jeffrey Sjolin
Saturday: Meeting at 6:45 p.m.- Welcome to public, residents and staff — Enter to Worship; Exit to service!
________________
Hillside Hope
Assembly, 1913 East 22nd Street
Dave Beroth, Lead Pastor, Lori House, office administrator pastor, Stephanie Richter, Children’s Leader, 712-243-5044, www.AtlanticAG.com, Assembly1@msn.com
Sunday: Growth Groups, 9 a.m. Service, 10 a.m.; Sunday Facebook Service at approximately 10:15 a.m.;
Man Cave: Bible Study for Men on first Saturday of every month, 9 a.m.; She Shed: Bible Study for Women on second Saturday of every month, 10 a.m.
________________
First Baptist Church
710 Walnut
American Baptist Church
Pastor: Rev. Ray McCalla
Phone # 243-4651
Sunday, April 10: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Palm Sunday Worship 10:30 a.m.; Diaconte Meeting, 11:30 a.m.;Thursday, April 14: Maundy Thursday Service at FUPC, 6 p.m.; Friday, April 15: Good Friday Service at FUMC, 6 p.m.
________________
First United Methodist Church -Atlantic
Sunday: Palm Sunday; Traditional Worship-children sing, 9 a.m.; Sunday School, Adult Bible Study and Fellowship, 10:15 to 11 a.m.; Monday: Finance Committee, 7 p.m.;Tuesday: Bible Study-Heritage House, 12:30 p.m.; Christian Ed Committee, 5:30 p.m.; Council, 7 p.m.; Wednesday: Dynamite Disciples/Lions Den, 2 to 5 p.m.; Youth Group, 6:30 to 8 p.m.; Thursday, April 14: Maundy Thursday Service-Presbyterian Church, 6 p.m.; Friday, April 15: Good Friday Service, 6 p.m.; Sunday, April 17: Easter Sunrise Service, 7 a.m.; Easter Breakfast following; Traditional Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday School, Adult Bible Study and Fellowship, 10:15 to 11 a.m.;
Worship can been seen on Channel 121.2 or 18 at 8 and 9 a.m.
________________
First United
Presbyterian Church, 616 Chestnut St, Atlantic
Rev. Dr. Rachelle McCalla, 243-2195, www.atlanticpresbyterian.org
Sunday, April 10: Palm Sunday; Sunday school for all, 9 a.m.; Worship Service, 10 a.m.; Noisy Can Offering OGHS will be received; Tuesday, April 12: Men’s Breakfast Group, 7 a.m.; Bible 365 discussion, noon; Thursday, April 14: Maundy Thursday service at First United Presbyterian Church, 6 p.m.; Friday, April 15: Good Friday service at First United Methodist Church, 6 p.m.
All worship services are also available live streamed and archived at https://tinyurl.com/AtlanticPresbyterian
______________
SS Peter and Paul Catholic, Sixth and Locust
Father Trevor Chicoine
Saturday: Confession, 3:30 p.m.; Mass, 4:30 p.m.; Sunday: Mass with Livestream, 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday:Adoration, 4:15- 5:15 p.m.; Confession, 4:15 p.m.; Mass, 5:15 p.m.; Wednesday: Mass, 7:15 a.m.; Friday: Mass, 7:15 a.m.; First Saturday: Mass, 9 a.m.
________________
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1011 E. 13th Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022
712-243-3678
Pastor Lauri Boysen
Saturday: Worship service, 5 p.m.; Sunday: Worship service, 9 a.m.; Wednesday: Confirmation, 2 p.m.; God Squad for children kindergarten through fifth grade, 2 to 4 p.m.
___________
United Church of Christ, 1607 Hazel
243-4846
Pastor Heather Santi-Brown
Worship services shown on Channel 18 Tuesdays and Sundays at 11 a.m.; Radio Broadcast on 96.5 KSOM Sunday at 8:30 a.m.; Streamed live at www.facebook.com/UCCAtlantic/; Nursery services are not available at this time. We have created a children’s seating/activity section on the side of the sanctuary where our younger children may sit, and still be a part of the worship service.
Sunday: Palm Sunday; Worship, 9 a.m. “The Celebration”; Monday: Girl Scout Brownie Meeting, 5 p.m.; Tuesday: Pastor Heather leads worship at Allen Place, 10 a.m.; Strengthening Families Program- Cass Extension, 5:30 p.m.;Wednesday: AMA Meeting, 11 a.m.; Lectio Lunch- here, 12:15 p.m.; N.A. Meeting (Women’s Group), 5:30 p.m.; N.A. Meeting, 7 p.m.; Thursday, April 14: Maundy Thursday Supper/Worship, 5:30 p.m.; Friday, April 15: Good Friday Service, 6 p.m.; Sunday, April 17: Easter Sunday; Worship, 9 a.m.; Children’s Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.
_________
Zion Lutheran Church is at 811 Oak Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022 and the Church phone is 712-243-2927. Pastor’s phone is 712-249-9102. The Web site is www.zionatlantic.com.
The schedule for this week at Zion is April 3 through April 10.
Sunday will be Church service at 9:15 a.m. followed by Sunday School and Adult Bible study. Sunday Afternoon Bible study will begin at 4 p.m. in the Parish Center. Confirmation class will be at 6 p.m.
Tuesday the Church Service broadcast is on at 1 and 8:30 p.m. on Medicom. Men’s Club will meet on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 6 we will have a Lenten supper before Church from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. There will be a Lenten Worship with Holy Communion at 7 p.m.
Saturday will be a Clean up day at 9 a.m. at the Church.
Palm Sunday will be Choir practice at 8:30 a.m., Worship service with Confirmation and Holy Communion at 9:15 a.m. You can listen to the service on KJAN at 10 a.m. Sunday School and Bible study will be after Church.
_____________
Atlantic Seventh Day Adventist Church, 63251 White Pole Road
Pastor Steven Goodenough
319-210-5378
Saturday: Sabbath School, 9:30 a.m.- adult and children’s divisions; Worship services, 11 a.m.
________________
Sunnyside Bible
Chapel, 1301
Sunnyside Lane
Contact: Chris Bancroft 712-789-0976 or Chapel Phone at 243-2744
Sunday: Breaking of Bread, 9:30 a.m.; Family Sunday School and Teaching, 10:45 a.m.; Wednesday: Prayer and Bible Study, 7 p.m.
________________
First Church of Christ, 1310 W. 7th St.
Pastor Colt Doherty — 712-243-2509
Sunday: TFL classes for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:30 a.m.; Current sermon series: Old Hope for a New Year” (Looking into what the Old Testament prophet Zechariah has to say to us today)
________________
New Life Church, 600 Pine St., Atlantic
New Life Church — Atlantic previously meeting at 600 Pine Street in Atlantic, is now meeting at the Cass County Community Center for Sunday Worship at 10:30 a.m. Children’s Church and Nursery facilities will be available. For more information, please visit our website at: nlcatlantic.org or call 712.254.3928
________________
Grace Cornerstone
Fellowship, 906 Sunnyside Lane
Pastor Doug Howell Telephone: (712) 249-3998
Sunday: Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship Service at 10 a.m.; Monday: Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.;
________________
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 302 Chestnut Street, Anita
Father Trevor Chicoine
Sunday: Mass, 8:30 a.m., Thursday: Mass, 9 a.m.;
Sacrament of Reconciliation: Sunday: 7:45 a.m.
________________
Congregational-United Church of Christ, Anita
Sunday: Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday: Wednesday Night Bible Study, 6 p.m.
________________
Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Anita
Rev. Ted Weishaupt
Sunday: Church Service, 9 a.m.; Communion on first and third Sundays
________________
First Evangelical
Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, South of Wiota
Pastor Mike Bodkins
Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:30 a.m.; Holy Communion on the first and third Sundays
________________
Anita United Methodist Church, 501 Main Street
Pastor Arlon Woodlee
Sunday: Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday: CAM Kids meet every Wednesday, 5:30 to 7 p.m.-All kids welcome!
____________
Wiota United
Methodist Church, 104 Center Street
Pastor Arlon Woodlee
Sunday: Worship, 9 a.m.
________________
Rolling Hills Baptist Church, 506 Fourth Street, Anita
Pastor Mitch Holmes
Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday evening service, 7 p.m.
________________
Brayton First Baptist, Brayton, Iowa 50042
website: http://www.fbcbrayton.org/ 712-549-2303
Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Evening service, 6 p.m.; Wednesday: Wednesday Patch the Pirate Club (ages 4 through sixth grade), 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday Compass (youth seventh through 12th grade), 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday Oasis (adults), 7 p.m.
________________
Buck Creek United
Methodist Church, 51929 Buck Creek Road, Atlantic
Sunday: Worship, 10 a.m.
________________
Cumberland United Methodist
Pastor Casey Pelzer
Sunday: Worship services, 10 a.m.; Sunday School on first and third Sundays, 9:45 a.m.
________________
Elk Horn Lutheran, 4313 Main Street
Pastor Keith Menter
Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 8:30 a.m.; Sunday School, 8:45 a.m.; Fellowship, 9 a.m.; Worship, 9:30 a.m.
_____________
Exira Christian Church
Pastor Glen Meyers, Phone: 268-5498
Sunday: Sunday School, 8:45 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10 a.m.; Coffee time before worship on the first Sunday of the month; Wednesday: God Squad Youth (Grades 4 to 8), 3:30 p.m.
________________
Exira Lutheran Church
Steven Frock, pastor
Friday: Ruth Circle, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday: Palm Sunday, 9 a.m.; 40th Anniversary of Pastor Steven Frock’s ordination, 10 a.m.; Monday: Sewing, 1:30 p.m.; Holden Evening Prayer Service, 5 p.m.; No Worship and Music for April; Tuesday: Communion at Care Center, 10 a.m.; Holden Evening Prayer Service, 5 p.m.; Wednesday: Holden Evening Prayer Service, 5 p.m.; Council, 7 p.m.; Thursday, April 14: Lydia Circle, 2 p.m.; Maundy Thursday Service (Communion), 7 p.m.; Friday, April 15: Good Friday Service at Brayton Lutheran, 7 p.m.; Sunday. April 17: Sunrise Service (Communion by Intinction), 6:30 p.m.; Easter Day Service Communion by Intinction), 9 a.m.; Basement reserved at noon
________________
Brayton Evangelical
Lutheran Church
Sunday: Brayton Worship, 10:45 a.m.
________________
Lewis United
Congregational
Methodist Church
401 First Street
Lewis, Iowa 51544
Pastor Jerry Neal
Sunday: Bible Study, 10 a.m.; Worship Service, 11 a.m.; Bible Study, 1 p.m. Wednesday: Prayer & Evangelism, 1:30 p.m.
________________
Lewis Church of Christ
Dave Anderson, pastor
Sunday: Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship service, 10 a.m.
________________
Marne United Methodist Church
705 Main Street, Marne
Sunday: Worship service, 8:45 a.m.; Sunday School, 10 a.m.
________________
Fellowship Church
18999 Highway 59
Oakland, Iowa
www.thefellowship.church
Michael D. Kalstrup, pastor
Sunday: Services for adults, children and youth, 9:45 a.m.; Wednesday: Services for adults, children and youth, 7 p.m.
Nursery, Toddler and Preschool provided at both services.
________________
Calvary Baptist Church, Corner of Summit and Walnut Streets
Walnut 784-3703
Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; worship, 10:30 a.m.; Prayer Meeting, 6:15 p.m.; evening service, 7 p.m.; Wednesday: Joy Club, 6:20 p.m.; Pro Teens, 7-12 grades, 7 p.m. (during school year only)
________________
St. Patrick Catholic Church, 503 Main Street, Massena
Rev. Phillip Bempong
Sunday Mass, 10:30 a.m.
________________
Bethany Lutheran Church, 2453 Crane Avenue (one mile east on Highway 44, one and one half mile north), Kimballton, Iowa 51543
Sunday: Worship, 10:45 a.m.
________________
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 204 West Second Street
Kimballton, Iowa 51543
Sunday: Worship, 8:45 a.m.
________________
Bethany Evangelical Free Church-Exira, 2144 310th Street, Brayton, Iowa 50042
Alan Seehusen, pastor
No Sunday School during summer months
Sunday: Fellowship Time, 10 to 10:15 a.m.; Worship, 10:15 a.m.
________________
St. John’s United Church of Christ, one mile south of Lyman
Sunday: Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship Service, 10 a.m.
________________
Massena United
Methodist Church
Karen Patrick, minister
Sunday: Worship, 11 a.m.
________________
Canby Friends Church, 1590 Fontanelle Rd., Casey, 50048 (Canby)
Pastor: Rev. Bob Zirkelbach- 217-313-0596
Sunday: Worship: 9 a.m., Sunday School: 10 a.m.
________________
Our Lady of Grace
Catholic, Church
of Griswold
Father Mike Berner
Monday: Mass, 8 a.m.; Tuesday: Mass, 8 a.m.; Thursday: Mass, 8 a.m.; Saturday: Mass, 4 p.m.; Sunday: Mass, 10 a.m.
________________
Central Church of Christ, 51 Harrison Street, Griswold; griswoldchurch.org
Thursday: Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.; Ladies Circle, 2 p.m.; “The Mighty Name Tour” at East of Omaha, 7 p.m.; Sunday: Bible School, 9 a.m.; Worship, 10:15 a.m.; Monday: Food Pantry-Methodist Church, 1 to 2 p.m.; Church Work Day, 3 to 8 p.m.; Weight Loss Group Meeting, 5 to 7 p.m.; Men’s Group, 7 p.m.; Tuesday: Women’s Prayer and Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Wednesday: K-5 and Middle School GAP, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; High School Ignite, 7:45 p.m.; Thursday, April 14: Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday, April 17: Resurrection Sunday; Community Sonrise Service at football stadium, 6:30 p.m.
________________
Griswold United
Methodist Church, 100 Cass Street, Griswold; Pastor Jessica Jacobsen
Thursday: Morning Circle, 9:30 a.m.; Saturday: Men’s Breakfast, 8 a.m.; Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.; Fellowship Coffee Time, 10 a.m.; Worship, 10:30 a.m.;Tuesday: 9 a.m. Prayer; Lord’s Cupboard, noon to 2 p.m.