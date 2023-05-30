Atlantic BPW Scholarships

(photo contributed)

Pictured is Atlantic’s scholarship chair person, Laurine Price, presenting the $750 Collen scholarship to Alexis Noelck and the $1,000 Don Sonntag scholarship to Lindley Eblen.

 (photo contributed)

Atlantic Business and Professional Women presented two senior scholarships on senior night. Atlantic’s scholarship chair person, Laurine Price, presented the $750 Collen scholarship to Alexis Noelck and the $1,000 Don Sonntag scholarship to Lindley Eblen. The Collen scholarship is presented to a female high school senior in Cass, Audubon or Shelby County who is pursuing a degree in a non-traditional area such as stem-related fields. The Don Sonntag nursing scholarship is provided by the generous donation from Sonntag and is presented to an Atlantic high school graduate or nontraditional student who is pursuing education in the nursing profession. Atlantic BPW will be presenting two more scholarships at their meeting in June. Anyone who is interested in learning more about becoming a member of BPW can contact any local member.

