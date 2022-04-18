ELK HORN — It’s a sign of summer coming to southwest Iowa: Tivoli Fest 2022 is coming up May 27-28. Each Memorial Day weekend the Danish villages of Elk Horn and Kimballton celebrate all things Danish from Frikadeller to folk dancing and fireworks and more.
The event includes chances to tour the Danish Windmill, the VikingHjem, Bedstemor’s House and the Museum of Danish America. There’s a parade, Danish and festival food, shopping, outdoor performances and of course fireworks.
For those who can’t wait for the Frikadeller, there is an answer, there is a Tivoli Fest Fundraiser planned for April 23, from 5-7 p.m. at the Elk Horn Fire Station.
Guests at the dinner will be greeted by the newest Tivoli Fest royalty: Princess Susan Reinhardt and Prince Brody Larsen. Princess Susan is in third grade, and the daughter of Steve and Patricia Reinhardt of Kimballton. Prince Brody is in first grade, and the son of Justin and Beth Larsen of Elk Horn. The little royalty will also ride in the Tivoli Fest Parade on May 28, along with the King and Queen, which will be announced at 7 p.m., with former mayor Stan Jens acting as Master of Ceremonies. The meal is catered by the Master Grillers of Kimballton.
Guests will enjoy a Frikadeller dinner with baby potatoes, red cabbage and dessert, and proceeds from the celebration go towards the new Kids in the Village Day Care Center. Advance tickets are $20, available at the Danish Windmill, Marne-Elk Horn and Shelby County State Bank in Elk Horn. At the door tickets are $25.