One of the most important achievements in the fight for equality has been women winning the right to vote. While many further achievements have been gained, there is still much work to do.
Annually on Aug. 26, wide scale attention on women’s equality is marked across the United States of America. The day is known as Women’s Equality Day.
August 2020 was a significant month as it marked the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment that guarantees and protects women’s constitutional right to vote.
In August 1920, the U.S. Secretary of State, Bainbridge Colby, officially certified the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote. This was a victory in the fight for gender equality after many decades of campaigning from women’s civil rights movements.
The Amendment reads: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”
Following American women’s contributions throughout during World War I, activists made it clear that it was unfair to expect them to fight for democracy.
Alongside protests, strikes and further campaigning efforts, support was garnered to approve the Amendment. The gender pay gap still persists in the United States, and women are still considerably under-represented in certain industries such as STEM.
Beyond the workplace, women still do more of the domestic work and childcare alongside forging their own career.
There are also far fewer women in leadership positions with men still making the majority of decisions impacting women.
There have been leaps of progress, however Women’s Equality Day continues to highlight many institutional, societal and cultural changes that still need to be addressed to achieve gender parity.