The family of Dennis and Marilyn Jipsen welcome friends to join them in celebrating their 50th Anniversary on June 30 with a card shower. Well wishes may be sent to: Dennis and Marilyn Jipsen, 20809 525th St Lewis, Iowa 51544. Their family includes Dawn (Matt) Freund, Kevin (Amber) Jipsen, Kim (Ronnie) Vaughn and grandchildren Lexi, Heather and Dan Freund, Cole Clayton and Cooper Jipsen, Luke, Veronica and Will Vaughn.
50th Wedding Anniversary
Jennifer Nichols
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
e-Edition and App Help
News in your inbox
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Atlantic man charged with animal neglect in case of starved dog
- Accident on Interstate closes lanes Sunday
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Area trapshooters
- Cass County Master Gardeners host tour of local gardens on June 25
- Motorcycle Accident in Lewis
- PREP SOFTBALL: Riverside opens up game in seventh vs. Audubon
- Changes to zoning ordinance fails first reading
- Iowa State honors spring graduates
- Accident on Interstate closes lanes Sunday
- Movie in the Park set for June 30
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.