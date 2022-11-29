The Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) presented the 2021-22 Annual Board Awards on Nov. 17 during the IASB Annual Convention in Des Moines. The awards are given each year to board members, board teams and superintendents/AEA chief administrators who dedicate time and effort to learning, advocacy, leadership and service projects to expand their knowledge and skills for better governance. Applicants must accumulate a specific number of credits to earn these awards.
Education leaders recognized for commitment to learning and leadership
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
When should the Christmas Season officially begin?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- ALL-NT FOOTBALL: Introducing the 2022 all-NT area football team
- WINTER SPORTS PREVIEW: Trio of state qualifiers, 10 seniors lead experienced Trojans on mats
- Fatal accident on I-80 Saturday
- Jenny Clark pleads guilty, sentencing on Monday
- Greenfield resident arrested on 16 counts on Thanksgiving
- How to Cook a Turkey
- Grace on Main received Sustainability Award
- Area Police Reports
- Lighting Up for Albert
- Area schools get grants for electric school buses
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.