Education leaders recognized for commitment to learning and leadership

The Atlantic School Board received the Team Achievement Award from the Iowa Association of School Boards. Pictured are members Laura McLean, Josh McLaren, Jenny Williams, Nick Hunt and Kristy Pellett, along with Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber and Sarah Sheeder, director of finance and board secretary. 

 (photo contributed)

The Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) presented the 2021-22 Annual Board Awards on Nov. 17 during the IASB Annual Convention in Des Moines. The awards are given each year to board members, board teams and superintendents/AEA chief administrators who dedicate time and effort to learning, advocacy, leadership and service projects to expand their knowledge and skills for better governance. Applicants must accumulate a specific number of credits to earn these awards.

