ATLANTIC – A mobile drive through food pantry will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the Cass County Community Center. The Cass County Local Food Policy Council is hosting the food pantry through the Food Bank for the Heartland from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. or as supplies last.
Anyone is welcome to visit the mobile food pantry, no documenetation is needed, and people from surrounding towns and communities are welcome.
Those coming will stay in their cars with their trunks open, traffic will be directed by volunteers.
A mobile food pantry is a traveling food pantry that delivers food directly to families in need for a one-day distribution. It is available free of charge.
For more information on local food, farmers markets, and food access, follow the Cass County Local Food Policy Council’s Facebook page @CassCountyLocalFood.