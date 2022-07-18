AUDUBON - The Cass County Genealogical Society will be holding its monthly meeting on Thursday, July 28, 1 p.m. at the Atlantic Library. The History of the Salem Witch Trails will be the featured program presented by Glenda Farrier. Glenda has been doing family genealogically off and on for many years but only discovered her connection to Salem about two years ago. Several branches of her family came to the Massachusetts Bay Colony in the 1630’s leaving England, and seeking religious freedom. Some 60 years later, her 8th great-grandmother was accused of witchcraft and hung as one of the 20 “witches” put to death during the Salem Witch Trials of 1692. It was an unbelievable event in our country’s history and even today, there are no good explanations for what happened. The public is welcome to attend.
Program on the History of the Salem Witch Trials coming up July 28
