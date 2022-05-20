Four Cass County Farmers Markets opening soon

Farmers markets will soon be open for the summer season, and the Cass County Local Food Policy Council (CCLFPC) encourages area residents and tourists to visit Cass County’s four farmers markets. The Atlantic Farmers Market, Anita Farmers Market, Lewis Farmers Market, and Produce in the Park will open in late May and early June.
The four markets offer a range of locations, days, and times to accommodate shoppers from across the county. Furthermore, while most people associate farmers markets with local fresh produce, Cass County farmers markets offer that and more. See below for a list of markets’ dates, times, and product offerings.
Cass County Farmers Markets Summer 2022
Anita Farmers Market:
Location: Bandshell Park on Main Street in Anita
Time/Dates: Tuesdays 4:30-6:30 p.m., June – August
Highlights: Fresh, locally grown vegetables, honey, farm-fresh eggs, Lion’s club nuts, fresh baked goodies, popcorn, jellies, sauces, salsa, hand-crafted items, and metal yard art.
$: Some vendors accept Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) Senior vouchers and WIC checks. Some vendors accept SNAP/EBT (also known as "food stamps").
Contact: (402)677-2460
Atlantic Farmers Market:
Location: Farm Bureau (1501 East 7th Street, Atlantic)
Time/Dates: Saturdays 9 a.m.- noon, May 21 – End of August
Highlights: Fresh produce, honey, pollen, popcorn, farm-fresh eggs, jellies, dressings, BBQ sauces, salsa, baked goods, soaps, lotions & more.
$: Some vendors accept Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) Senior vouchers and WIC checks. Some vendors accept SNAP/EBT (also known as "food stamps").
Contact: (402)677-2460
Lewis Farmers Market:
Location: 3HO (201 First St., Lewis)
Time/Dates: Tuesdays 4-6:30 p.m., Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m., May 31– Oct. 13
Highlights: Fresh produce, baked treats, crafts, and pallet wood creations.
$: Some vendors accept Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) Senior vouchers and WIC checks.
Contact: (712)789)-9455
Produce in the Park:
Location: Atlantic City Park (10 W 7th St., Atlantic)
Time/Dates: Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m., June 2– Oct. 13
Website: www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com
Highlights: Fresh, local produce, baked goods, farm-fresh eggs, honey, local meat, soaps, candles, additional crafts and art, and weekly food truck. Live music, Guest Chef, Free Samples, and Activities.
$: Some vendors accept Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) Senior vouchers and WIC checks. All qualifying food vendors at Produce in the Park accept SNAP/EBT ("food stamps"). All produce vendors at the market both accept and distribute Double Up Food Bucks ($1 coupons for fresh produce provided for every dollar spent on fresh produce with SNAP/EBT up to $10 per transaction).
Contact: (712) 249-5870
More About Cass County Local Food Policy Council
For more information on local food, farmers markets, and food access, follow the Cass County Local Food Policy Council’s Facebook page @CassCountyLocalFood.
The Cass County Local Food Policy Council is a Cass County Government advisory body that promotes local foods and food access. The Council facilitates networking among people and groups who are involved in all aspects of the local food system—from growing and processing, to selling and eating.
In its work, the Council gathers information about local food-related needs and considers what might be done to make sure everyone in Cass County has access to healthy food. The Council then makes recommendations and supports organizations working toward that goal.
To learn more about the Council, contact Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or (712) 249-5870. The next Council meeting is July 12 at 2 p.m. at the Cass County ISU Extension Office (805 W. 10th St. Atlantic, IA 50022). Meetings are open to the public.