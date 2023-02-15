BPW Scholarships available

Atlantic Business and Professional Women (BPW) has four scholarships available for 2023. The Iowa Business and Professional Women’s Foundation also has four $1,000 scholarships available at www.bpw-iowa.org. Anyone interested should contact Laurine Price, at 712-249-6688 or lprice_79@msn.com or local high school scholarship websites for an application

Tags

Trending Food Videos