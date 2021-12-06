EXIRA — While Christmas trees and lights are an integral part of celebrating the holiday, and families take care to decorate and light up their homes, Exira goes all out, with the help of local residents and the Exira Community Club.
On Saturday night Santa kicked off the holiday in Exira by lighting up the big tree that stands — pretty much — in the middle of Exira’s main street.
Santa was on hand to greet kids in the Exira Event Center, there was soup to warm up those on hand, and at 7 p.m. Santa made the short trio from the Event Center to the corner of main street. Enlisting the help of those families who had followed him out, he counted down and lit up the big tree. Then he headed back to the event center, while some paused for pictures in the street.