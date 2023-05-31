History on the Move

The State Historical Society of Iowa's "History on the Move" mobile museum will visit the Avoca Main Street Farmers Market in Avoca, Iowa, this week. The public is invited to take free self-guided tours of the new 300-square-foot exhibition called "Iowa's People & Places."

DES MOINES – The State Historical Society of Iowa’s mobile museum is hitting the road again as it continues its journey to all 99 Iowa counties.

