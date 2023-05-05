ELK HORN - Each year new royalty is chosen for Tivoli Fest in the Danish villages of Elk Horn and Kimballton, and in 2023 the young royalty are Princess Laila Niklasen and Prince Theo King, and King and Queen are Wayne and Janell Hansen.
featured
Tivoli Fest crowns King, Queen
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
-
-
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Dorsey murder trial begins again in Council Bluffs
- DRAKE RELAYS: CAM boys' SHR just misses finals cut
- Dean and Cheryl Christensen to celebrate 50 years
- PREP TRACK: Atlantic at Hawkeye 10 meet
- PREP TRACK: CAM boys 2nd, girls fifth at RVC meet
- Chase leads to drug, cash seizure
- PREP GOLF: Atlantic girls' golfers win Heflin meet; boys take seventh
- Character Counts Awards/Guest Speaker
- PREP TRACK: Bruce Henderson relays a hit
- PREP TRACK: Riverside girls take WIC track crown
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.