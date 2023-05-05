ELK HORN - Each year new royalty is chosen for Tivoli Fest in the Danish villages of Elk Horn and Kimballton, and in 2023 the young royalty are Princess Laila Niklasen and Prince Theo King, and King and Queen are Wayne and Janell Hansen.

