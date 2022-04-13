Atlantic’s city wide garage sales will be held from May 6 to 8, and individuals who want to participate need to register by April 29 by calling Christina Cosgrove at 249-5293. Printed maps will be available starting May 5 at the Atlantic Chamber and all three Casey’s stores in Atlantic.
jeffl
The Atlantic Animal Shelter and the Atlantic Parks Department offered an Easter Egg Hunt for dogs and their owners on Saturday at Buck Creek Dog Park. They hunted for plastic eggs, which had dog treats inside them, and then took all the treats out. Pictured is Gary Crosley of Atlantic taking…
