AHS Class of 1955 Reunion

The 1955 Atlantic High School graduating class gathered in Atlantic Aug. 27 and 28 to celebrate their 66th reunion.
The festivities started with a most interesting tour of the Elite Ethanol plant north of Atlantic.
Adam Stamp was our tour director and gave us many amazing facts and figures regarding the operation and output of this facility. That evening 34, which included 21 classmates, gathered at Heritage House for hors d’oeu’vres and conversation.
Saturday morning several gathered at the Middle School (this class’ High School), where Bob Sweeney explained the new athletic fields which have recently been constructed. That evening 40, which included 25 classmates, arrived at Heritage House for a social hour and a delicious meal. Heritage Hall was decorated with black and gold balloons and featured a “celebration” cake which was provided by the children of Paul Epperly, a recently deceased classmate. Each table was adorned with a custom made placard declaring this the 66th of ‘55.
Eddie Jensen gave the invocation and Chuck Olsen, who was class president, presided over the program. The 51 deceased classmates names were read and candles were lit for those who have passed since the last reunion.
Goodbyes were said at the end of the evening with hopesof yet another reunion in the future.