Staff at Sunnyside Pool would like to extend its heartfelt appreciation to Shift ATL and the generous donors who have contributed to enhancing the pool experience this season. Through a successful fund-raiser held at Sunnyside Range, Shift ATL raised a sum of $550, which they used to purchase exciting water toys and engaging activities for the pool. Additionally, the pool was given brand-new guard umbrellas for the season, generously donated by Lindeman Tractor, Little Raskals Daycare, and Rush CPA & Associates.
Sunnyside Pool’s management team states “It’s amazing to have organizations and businesses who support and share the vision of creating a fun and enjoyable environment for all ages. Everything donated adds up to make such an impact on the facility and what is offered.”
Community members and supporters who are interested in further contributing to the pool’s continued enhancement can visit their Amazon wishlist at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/I0H5WJMHJ13M?ref_=wl_share . By searching the wishlist, individuals can select items that align with the pool’s needs and contribute directly to its ongoing effort to enrich the pool experience for everyone who visits.
Sunnyside Pool staff would like to extend gratitude to all who have supported the pool thus far this season. The final date for the regular season hours (Daily 1-7 p.m., additionally noon-1 p.m. Monday — Friday for adult swim) is expected to be Aug. 20. Being half way through the season, a half price membership option is now available for purchase at the pool in addition to the new option of a punch pass.
“With a pass purchase, community members are helping foster a vibrant community space that promotes recreation, togetherness, and lifelong memories and we thank you for that!” staff said.