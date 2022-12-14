The Atlantic Public Library is accepting donations of craft supplies for a Craft Supply Exchange in January. It’s similar to a book sale but with a different product. Community members may bring yarn, fabric, scrapbook paper, ribbon, patterns, or anything else you might find at a craft store to the library during open hours now through Jan. 11.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos