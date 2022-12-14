The Atlantic Public Library is accepting donations of craft supplies for a Craft Supply Exchange in January. It’s similar to a book sale but with a different product. Community members may bring yarn, fabric, scrapbook paper, ribbon, patterns, or anything else you might find at a craft store to the library during open hours now through Jan. 11.
Why donate supplies? Donors will be allowed to shop early and, therefore, have the best selection. They will shop with ticket vouchers instead of cash. For every bag of supplies donated, they will get a ticket to choose something new during the event. Donating supplies gives the opportunity for another crafter to use it, rather than tossing it in the garbage. All proceeds raised from the event will support future library programs. Please do not bring partially completed projects or kits.
The craft supply exchange will be held on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 16 and 17. Those who have donation tickets can shop early on Saturday, Jan. 14.
