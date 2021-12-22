Mayor Dave Jones of Atlantic signed a proclamation naming Dec. 9, 2021, “Knights of Columbus Day” in Atlantic upon achieving 115 years of continuous service from the Monsignor Kane Council to the Atlantic community, and to Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church.
Knights of Columbus Mayoral Proclamation
Whereas, the Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest Roman Catholic fraternal organization having 1.9 Million members in more than 15,000 councils in a total of 17 countries across the globe, including 242 councils and 31,000 members in Iowa, and 152 members in the Monsignor Kane Atlantic Council,
Whereas, the Knights of Columbus annual fraternal activities include more that 76 Million hours of volunteer service, and over 176 Million dollars in charitable contributions,
Whereas, the Knights of Columbus was founded in 1882 by Blessed Father Michael J. McGivney at St. Mary’s parish church in New Haven, Conn.,
Whereas, the Monsignor Kane Atlantic Knights of Columbus council was chartered on December 9th, 1906, and has been in continual service to the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church and local charities in the Atlantic area for the past 115 years,
I hereby proclaim Dec. 9, 2021 to be Knights of Columbus day, and I congratulate the Monsignor Kane Atlantic Knights of Columbus council on achieving 115 years of continual service to the Atlantic area.
David Jones, Mayor
City of Atlantic