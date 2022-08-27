The shorter days and more moderate temperatures make this fall a great time for gardening projects. The Cass County Master Gardeners invite you to their annual Fall Plant Sale, set for Saturday morning, Sept. 10, at the Cass County Community Center, 805 W 10th Street. The sale will be open to the public to purchase divided perennials suitable for fall planting. Plants expected to be on the sale include iris (bearded and Siberian), peonies, daylilies, spring-flowering bulbs, hostas, perennial geranium, bachelor button, baptista, salvia, sedum, garden mum, rudbeckia, clematis, oregano and other herbs, lily of the valley, yarrow, cactus, houseplants and more. There will also be a large collection of gently used garden decor, pots, books, and tools for shoppers to explore.
Cass County Master Gardeners Fall Plant and Bulb Sale returns
jeffl
