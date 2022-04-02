ATLANTIC — This week, the Atlantic Public Library encourages all community members to visit the library in person or online to explore and access services and programs.
The library offers a wide array of programs, classes and resources that are available in person or from the comfort of home, including downloadable e-books, audiobooks, and magazines as well as online homework help.
April 3-9 is National Library Week, a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Connect with Your Library,” which promotes the idea that libraries are places to get connected to technology, media, programs, ideas and classes, in addition to books. Most importantly, libraries also connect communities to each other.
As demonstrated through the pandemic, libraries of all types go above and beyond to keep their communities connected by expanding their programming, resources and collections.
Libraries across the country are making a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources like online homework help and wi-fi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home. The Atlantic Public Library is supporting the local community with services such as VIP Connections, a social club for adults every Tuesday morning, and online resources like Brainfuse, Creativebug, and Ancestry.com.
Events happening during National Library Week include:
Holy Vulnerability, faith-based book group, on Monday at noon
VIP Connections, a weekly social club that meets every Tuesday 10 am to Noon
Magic the Gathering casual play on Tuesday 4-6 pm. (continues on the first a.nd third Tuesday of each month)
Knitting Group Wednesday at 10 am (regularly meets on the first Wednesday of each month)