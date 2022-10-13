Berryhill to be honored with distinguished service award

Allison Berryhill will be honored with the distinguished service award during a ceremony today (Oct. 14). 

 (photo by Alex Sonntag)

ATLANTIC – You could almost say AHS English and Journalism Teacher Allison Berryhill is following in her college professors’ footsteps. Last month, she discovered she was the 2022 recipient of the Distinguished Service Award from the Iowa Council of Teachers of English- an award two of her UNI professors previously received.

