Ryder Burk, son of Randy Burk and Nancy Rhodes of Atlantic, has been accepted into the Business Administration and Management Program at Iowa Lake Community College for the fall 2023 semester.
Burk accepted into business administration/management program at Iowa Lakes
jeffl
