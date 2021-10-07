In 1970, a group of Atlantic high school students planted a Gingko tree in the city park to promote the first Earth Day, held in 1970. Earth Day was celebrated on April 22 and was intended to increase awareness of and teach about the environment. The tree still stands today on the east side of the park towards the north.
On Saturday, Sept. 25, members of the class gathered again to plant a second Gingko tree at the Atlantic High School, this time, for the Class of 1970’s 50+1 reunion.
Class President Sam Hunt brought the Ginkgo tree to Atlantic for the class to plant and commemorate the day.
A Gingko tree was chosen as it was a favorite of Lowell Clausen, a beloved biology teacher of the class. Gingkos are ancient trees native to China. They are very hardy and disease resistant; some live for more than 1,000 years.
At the tree planting in 1970 were Marcy Rodgers, Sam Hunt, Jackie Aldag, Nick Hunt, Dan Kluever, Steve Meredith, Christy Schmidt, Jenny Warne and Back row: Dan Glynn, Anne Clithero, Donna Brownlee, Elizabeth Wohlenhaus, Tressa Wilcox and Marci Cohron.
In 2021, Gus Warne, Randy Turner, Linda Knop, Diane Poch, Donna Luers, Marcy Hamilton, Christy Savage, Tressa Wilcox, Anne Pickering, Marci Cohron, Lindsay Michalski, Sharon Albers, Becky Burgart, Tim Ross, Rick Pellett, Diann McLaren and Rusk South were on hand for the second planting.