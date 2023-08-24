Cass County Fair 4-H Bucket of Junk Award Winners
Seniors - 9th through 12th Grades
Champion - Lilly Johnson - Cowboy - Parents: Jim and Melissa Johnson - Club: Grove H.O.T. - Trophy Sponsor: The Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund.
Reserve - Claire Schroder - Pullin' Tractor - Parents: Chris and Crystal Schroder - Club: Grove H.O.T. - Trophy Sponsor: Atlantic BPW
Juniors - 4th-8th grades
Champion - Emma Ritter - Carousel - Parents: Severin and Laura Ritter - Club: Pleasant Noble United - Trophy Sponsor: The Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund
Reserve - Bryson Lee - Turkey - Parents: Mica and Chelsey Lee - Club Union Leaders - Club: Union Leaders - Trophy Sponsor: Atlantic BPW
People's Choice
Champion - Claire Schroder - Parents: Chris and Crystal Schroder - Club: Grove H.O.T. - Trophy Sponsor: Atlantic BPW
Honorable Mention - Gunnar Amos - Tractor - Junior
Honorable Mention - Olivia Olson - Eeyore - Senior
Laura Bacon
