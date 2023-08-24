Seniors - 9th through 12th Grades

Champion - Lilly Johnson - Cowboy - Parents: Jim and Melissa Johnson - Club: Grove H.O.T. - Trophy Sponsor: The Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund.

Reserve - Claire Schroder - Pullin' Tractor - Parents: Chris and Crystal Schroder - Club: Grove H.O.T. - Trophy Sponsor: Atlantic BPW

Juniors - 4th-8th grades

Champion - Emma Ritter - Carousel - Parents: Severin and Laura Ritter - Club: Pleasant Noble United - Trophy Sponsor: The Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund

Reserve - Bryson Lee - Turkey - Parents: Mica and Chelsey Lee - Club Union Leaders - Club: Union Leaders - Trophy Sponsor: Atlantic BPW

People's Choice

Champion - Claire Schroder - Parents: Chris and Crystal Schroder - Club: Grove H.O.T. - Trophy Sponsor: Atlantic BPW

Honorable Mention - Gunnar Amos - Tractor - Junior

Honorable Mention - Olivia Olson - Eeyore - Senior