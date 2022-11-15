ATLANTIC -- The Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) welcomes Mary Auten to our staff in the role of Grants Specialist. At SWIPCO grants specialists ensure that complex rules established by state and federal funding agencies are followed to maximize the impact of investments in our communities, reduce the administrative burden on our member communities, and increase the likelihood of future funding into our region.
