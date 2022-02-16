Leah O’Donnell offered congratulations to the 21 students selected for the Lenox Honor Band on Saturday, March 12.
These students will spend an entire Saturday in rehearsals/sectionals and conclude their day with a final concert at 6:30 p.m. in the Lenox Senior High gym. Guest conductors for the event are Donald Fisher, Director of Instrumental Studies at Iowa Western Community College, from Council Bluffs, directing the first/second year band and Jim Kucera, Director of Bands at Scott Middle School, from Lincoln, Neb., directing the third/fourth year band. The AMS students are under the direction of O’Donnell. Admission to the concert is $5 for adults and $3 for students. All are encouraged to attend a wonderful evening of band music.
Olivia Jensen — Flute
Grace Nelsen — Flute
Makenna Schroeder — Flute
Jersey Green — Flute
Finn Hilliard — Flute
Jayna Mcentaffer — Clarinet
Aci Renz — Clarinet
Scott Simonton — Alto Sax
Sarah Birge — Alto Sax
Kayedance Sturm — Tenor Sax
Liam Messing — Trumpet
Tidus Bateman — Trombone
Stellah VanAernam — Tuba
Michael Hocamp — Percussion
Keaton Schroeder — Percussion
Walker Gary — Percussion
Margaret McCurdy — Alto Sax
Lilly Johnson — Tenor Sax
Shauna Anderson — French Horn
Grace Mitchell — French Horn
Natalie Smith — Trombone