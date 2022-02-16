Leah O’Donnell offered congratulations to the 21 students selected for the Lenox Honor Band on Saturday, March 12.

These students will spend an entire Saturday in rehearsals/sectionals and conclude their day with a final concert at 6:30 p.m. in the Lenox Senior High gym. Guest conductors for the event are Donald Fisher, Director of Instrumental Studies at Iowa Western Community College, from Council Bluffs, directing the first/second year band and Jim Kucera, Director of Bands at Scott Middle School, from Lincoln, Neb., directing the third/fourth year band. The AMS students are under the direction of O’Donnell. Admission to the concert is $5 for adults and $3 for students. All are encouraged to attend a wonderful evening of band music.

Olivia Jensen — Flute

Grace Nelsen — Flute

Makenna Schroeder — Flute

Jersey Green — Flute

Finn Hilliard — Flute

Jayna Mcentaffer — Clarinet

Aci Renz — Clarinet

Scott Simonton — Alto Sax

Sarah Birge — Alto Sax

Kayedance Sturm — Tenor Sax

Liam Messing — Trumpet

Tidus Bateman — Trombone

Stellah VanAernam — Tuba

Michael Hocamp — Percussion

Keaton Schroeder — Percussion

Walker Gary — Percussion

Margaret McCurdy — Alto Sax

Lilly Johnson — Tenor Sax

Shauna Anderson — French Horn

Grace Mitchell — French Horn

Natalie Smith — Trombone

