TS Promise speaker, Tasha Schuh encourages a life of purpose and resilience

TREYNOR - This week 10 southwest Iowa schools filed into gymnasiums and auditoriums to hear from speaker, author and resilience expert, Tasha Schuh who educates, inspires and builds resilience for mental and emotional health. The presentation was part of TS Bank’s TS Promise series visiting Riverside, Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood, Griswold, East Mills, St. Albert Catholic Schools, Abraham Lincoln High School, Lewis Central High School and Southwest Valley Community Schools.
This year’s presenter was national speaker, Tasha Schuh, who sees lives impacted and empowered by teaching others how to live a life of resilience, through her speaking engagements and curriculum. Tasha makes an impact and inspires real progress with students’ mental health awareness, along with skill-based coping mechanisms.
Tasha pushed through a life-changing theater accident that left her paralyzed from the chest down at the age of 16 and though has struggled with depression has created a vibrant, fulfilling life. She has dedicated her life to helping youth navigate struggles with mental and emotional health.
“The assembly was powerful, informative, engaging, and remarkable. Our students and staff are inspired to get on the right PATH — Purpose, Attitude, Team, Hope,” St. Albert Catholic Schools Middle School/High School Principal, Stephen Eubanks.
After an unprecedented year and half, local youth need resiliency skills right now. Tasha’s platform helps share the need to be equipped with emotional know-how, so that they can get through uncertain times. She reinforces the four keys to resilience which are Purpose, Attitude, Team and Hope. Tasha also encourages anyone to sign up for her free weekly inspirational messages by texting PITCREW to 33222.
“We are so appreciative to TS Bank for sponsoring our recent assembly with Tasha Schuh. Tasha’s message fit right into our goals as a school to build resilience in our kids. Our kids connected immediately with Tasha’s story and her overcoming of many obstacles in her life. Thanks again to TS Bank for providing this service to our students as well as other students in southwest Iowa,” said Riverside Community School District Middle School/High School Principal, Nicholas J. Kroon.
For more information on Tasha Schuh, her books, curriculum or other resources, visit tashaschuh.com.