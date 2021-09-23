Musings from the Cass County Museum

“Come, spend your Sunday afternoon with us!” This definitely is an invitation to visit the Cass County Museum, but it is also the catch phrase for a late 1890s ad to join in the activities at Crystal Lake-and activities were plentiful (boating, swimming, fishing, rollerskating, baseball, lawn tennis, croquet, Chautauqua programs, dances, and picnics).
In 1896, Chet and Belle Myers Woodward made a decision to bring a dream to fruition and provide something for the citizens of Cass County-something they didn’t have-a lake. The Woodward family (parents and children) carved out a large depression on their farm just south of Lewis, with a team of horses, shovels, and spades. The area was about an acre, 8 to 10 feet deep on the west and sloped gradually to grade on the east to form a beach. From the bluff on the south side of the lake flowed an endless stream of spring water. By the spring of 1897 the lake was full and guests were welcomed.
With guests coming to Crystal Lake, new amusements were added-a water slide with a mechanical lift that took a toboggan to the top, a diving board, and bath house. Of course, not everyone was interested in the water activities so they were provided with a picnic area, a roofed enclosure called The Pavilion (a place for vendors, dining, visiting, dancing), a platform for musicians, a baseball field, and a rollerskating rink. So many came from miles around by horse and buggy that a barn and stables were added.
The Woodwards had no idea the number of people who would make the park! Crystal Lake a regular destination -thousands by some estimates. Visitors came from as far away as Exira and Anita to spend the day at Crystal Lake, riding the train to Lewis and then walking the half-mile to the lake. They brought their picnics which were often enough for all three meals.
Did you have any idea that all of this happened right here in our county? Most of us have known it as Lewis Lake (local name) or Cold Springs State Park and it is now mostly used for camping, fishing, swimming, Cass County Conservation Board Offices and headquarters for Southwest District DNR.
During the Great Depression, Crystal Lake fell into disrepair. After years of effort to make the lake and the surrounding area a state park, the Conservation Commission accepted Crystal Lake in 1936 and agreed to preserve it as a state park.
The Cass County Museum has a replica of Crystal Lake as it was in its “hey day.”
In addition, the Museum has a copy of Roy Marshall’s book Crystal Lake from which much of this information was taken. A copy of that book may be borrowed from most of the libraries in Cass County. Check out a copy of this book and learn more about this gem in our area.
