Seniors honored at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic honored their graduating high school seniors at a special recognition service on Sunday, May 8. Eight of the 11 graduating seniors were in attendance, along with their parents and other family members for this special occasion. The graduating seniors and their parents are: Addison DeArment (Nathan & Shannon DeArment), Andrew Engler (Rob & Teresa Engler), Jonathan Friesleben (Todd & Lisa Friesleben), Jacob & Kelsey Haupert (Kirk Haupert & Jessica Paulsen), MacKenzie Hoffman (Brian Hoffman & LeeAnn Gresham), Aspen Niklasen (David & Jill Niklasen), Tristan Mathisen (Mike & Jessica Mathisen), Katy Rothfusz (Mark & Lydia Rothfusz), Ethan Sturm (Dave & Joy Sturm), and Dayton Templeton (Jay & Kristen Templeton).
If you or your family would like to be involved in the life of St. Paul’s, it is located at 1011 East 13th Street (across the street from the high school). There are activities for all ages, including Vacation Bible School which will be held on July 11-14. The church is under the leadership of Pastor Lauri Boysen. If you would like more information, please call (712) 243-3678 or visit our website: http://www.stpaulsatlantic.com.