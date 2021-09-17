Atlantic Trees Forever announced that fall tree vouchers are now available.
Tree vouchers are a great way to help with the cost of a tree to plant. The vouchers are worth $30 off the cost of a tree, and can be obtained at Pymosa Farms, north of Atlantic.
Dolly Bergmann, with Atlantic Trees Forever, said there are a limited number of vouchers available. Those at Pymosa Farms can help you determine what kind of tree would work best in the location you would like to plant a tree. Fall is a great time to plant trees. They do not have to be exposed to the stress of the summer heat. It is still important to water the trees as you go into the winter.
Pymosa Farms is located at 50979 Buck Creek Road, Atlantic, but Bergmann suggests calling owner Tim Reavis, at 402-659-1213 before driving out to the farm to ensure someone is available to help you.